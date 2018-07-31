David Hasselhoff marries model Hayley Roberts in Italy

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Melania Hidalgo
July 31, 2018 at 06:55 PM EDT

Third time’s a charm!

Former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff tied the knot with his fianceé of two years, Hayley Roberts, in Italy on Tuesday. The actor’s press agent confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE.

The TV star reportedly flew out daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, to the southern region of Puglia for a small ceremony among close friends and family, seven years after Welsh model Roberts, 38, first charmed the 66-year-old actor at a hotel in 2011.

At the time, the judge for Britain’s Got Talentwho was filming auditions for the competitive reality TV show, was approached by Roberts for an autograph, consenting on the condition that she give him her number. Five years later, the couple were engaged.

“We were both in tears,” Roberts told Hello! Magazine in 2016 of Hasselhoff’s proposal during a romantic beach picnic in Malibu. “I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that, I’m still overwhelmed.”

The Knight Rider actor was previously married to Catherine Hickland and Pamela Bach.

Throughout their time together, Roberts has formed a close bond with the actor’s daughters, who encouraged the star to go through with the proposal after consulting them.

“I told my girls what I was going to do and they were both really supportive,” he told Hello!. “It’s tough. No one wants to see their parents split up. But they love Hayley and they’re just happy for me.”

