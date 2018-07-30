Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at 46

Former wrestling star Brian Christopher Lawler has died, the WWE confirmed Sunday. He was 46.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told the Associated Press that the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler was found hanging in his jail cell on Saturday. Officers reportedly performed CPR and Lawler was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where he died Sunday.

He was placed in the Hardeman County Jail on July 7 after being booked on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, and evading arrest, according to the AP.

Lawler was most famous for wrestling under the name Grandmaster Sexay. He often paired with Scotty 2 Hotty as the tag team Too Cool. In its statement, the WWE said Lawler “competed during the height of the Attitude Era.”

Above, watch a match from 1999 when Lawler still went by “Brian Christopher,” taking down his opponent with some major help from his dad.