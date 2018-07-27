Seth Rogen is the new voice of Vancouver's public transit system

Seth Rogen‘s got a new gig that will help make Canada just a bit more awesome: giving Canadian subway riders tips on using public transit.

The Disaster Artist star and native Canadian is now the guest voice of the public transit system in Vancouver, British Columbia. “Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take,” the actor-writer-director says in a new promo before unleashing his signature chuckle — which will also be heard on the metro.

Morgan Freeman had previously lent his voice in this capacity, but he was dropped from public transit following reports of alleged sexual misconduct. Freeman apologized but also stated he “did not assault women” nor did he “create unsafe work environments.”

Social media users floated the idea of having Rogen for a new transit campaign, and now it’s become a reality. The promo offers a taste of what Rogen’s voice will add to the trains. “Hey, Vancouver. It’s Seth,” you can hear him say. “Here’s a tip to make your transit ride even more awesome.”

Rogen will be heard making public announcements on the SkyTrain platforms, SkyTrains, and buses starting in the coming weeks and going into the fall. These announcements will encompass transit etiquette, tidbits about Vancouver, and his relationship to the region.

“I’m from Vancouver, British Columbia,” Rogen said from a recording booth. “I’m very proud to be from Vancouver and I grew up taking public transit my whole life and I still use public transit when I’m in the city.”