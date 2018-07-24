Shereé Whitfield is leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta after 'low ball offer'

Shereé Whitfield is officially saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Atlanta … again.

After weeks of speculation, the 48-year-old reality star confirmed on Monday that she will not be part of the hit Bravo show’s upcoming eleventh season when it premieres this fall.

The reason for her exit? The salary offer she received from the network.

“Currently living my best life,” she told a fan on her Instagram Story when asked if she was coming back to RHOA. “Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth.”

Asked if she was fired, Whitfield made it clear that she had “declined” the show.

She also went on to tell fans that she wasn’t worried about money, suggesting that Chateu Sherée was in a good place. “Don’t you fret… I’m good love!” Whitfield told a fan, teasing to another that other TV options are on the table. “You may be seeing me soon!”

Whitfield was one of the original Atlanta Housewives when the show premiered in October 2008, starring alongside NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow.

She remained with the show for four consecutive seasons, leaving before Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams joined the show in season 5. Whitfield then returned to the action as a Friend of the Housewives in season 8, and rejoined the cast as a full-time Housewife for seasons 9 and 10.

During her time on Bravo, Whitfield has given RHOA some of it’s most iconic moments — including a season 2 brawl that coined the phrase “Who Gon’ Check Me Boo?” (a phrase she’d later sell on T-shirts). She famously feuded with Leakes throughout, going back to the show’s first episode when she refused to let Leakes into her birthday party.

The two would later go at it during a fight over appearance rates in season 3, in which Leakes declared “I am very rich, bitch!” Their relationship only recovered in later years.

Moore was Whitfield’s biggest foe as of late, the Housewives and neighbors feuding over the construction and completion of their Atlanta homes. Whitfield also earned the title “the bone collector” for spreading other Housewives’ drama, though she was slammed for turning a blind eye to pal Zolciak-Biermann’s bad behavior.

Zolciak-Biermann is also not returning to the show.

A mother of three (to grown children Kairo Whitfield, 22, Kaleigh Whitfield, 19, and Tierra Fuller, 33), Whitfield was married to husband Bob for seven years and together for 14 years before their divorce in 2007.

Whitfield’s since become an advocate against domestic abuse. In RHOA‘s season 9 reunion part 2, she claimed that Bob was verbally and emotionally abusive throughout the relationship and that the two had some “physical altercations” — a revelation she came to after he joked on camera about how he used to choke her.

“I would have never talked about this had it not come up,” the Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta author later told host Andy Cohen during last season’s reunion. “I suppressed it. I’ve not talked about it for 10 years. I’ve never talked about it. I wanted to protect my kids.”

Season 11 of RHOA is expected to premiere on Bravo this fall.