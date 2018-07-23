Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps gets plea deal in New Year's Eve arrest

Luann de Lesseps has struck a plea deal in her New Year’s Eve arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has plead guilty to three charges — battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication — according to court documents obtained by The Blast. As a part of the deal, de Lesseps will avoid jail time.

She will be placed on a one-year probation, according to the documents, and is required to do the following: pay all fines and court costs; perform 50 hours of community service; attend two AA meetings per week; not posses or consume alcohol or illegal drugs; and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.

Additionally, de Lesseps was required to write an apology letter to Deputy Steven O’Leary, which she completed.

On Dec. 24, de Lesseps, 53, was arrested in the early morning hours and released on her own recognizance that same day after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach.

She was charged with and originally pleaded not guilty to disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (She reiterated her plea of not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February.)

The reality star had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had allegedly entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave. Police say de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. She also allegedly told the police, “I’m going to kill you all.”

After her arrest, de Lesseps — who had gotten married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later — released a statement, saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

“After the events … in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps said in a statement to PEOPLE as she checked herself into treatment. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law-abiding character.”

“I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters,” she continued.

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that de Lesseps had checked herself back into rehab for the second time after attending an alcohol treatment program in the winter.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” said Bethenny Frankel, who de Lesseps authorized to speak on her behalf.. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”