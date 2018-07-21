Comic-Con 2018: Everything that happened on Day 3

It’s day three of San Diego Comic-Con, but the fanfare is not slowing down in Hall H. Panels are set to become even more supersized Saturday as Warner Bros. brings to the iconic stage the still mysterious Wonder Woman sequel, highly anticipated superhero blockbuster Aquaman, question-mark comic-book property Shazam!, and The Lego Movie 2. They’ll be joined by magical Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Conjuring spin-off The Nun.

TV isn’t taking a backseat either, with Arrow shooting to the top of Saturday’s must-see list alongside The Good Place, for which Kristen Bell and Ted Danson are expected to be on hand. To keep your superheroes and sorcerers straight, EW will be rounding up Day 3 highlights.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald unveiled a trailer introducing Nicolas Flamel

The cast of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel stopped by Warner Bros.’ Comic-Con Hall H panel on Saturday to unveil a new look at J.K. Rowling’s latest adventure. Stars Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller were on hand at the panel, as well as series newcomers Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner.

Johnny Depp also made a surprise appearance during the panel

Johnny Depp took the stage in character as Grindelwald to address the crowd and talk about his anti-Muggle philosophy.

“I do not hate them. I do not,” Grindelwald told the audience. “I say the Muggles are not lesser. Not worthless, but of other value. Magic blooms only in rare souls. It is granted to those who live for higher things.”

The first footage from Aquaman was revealed

The first video for James Wan’s sci-fi adventure was unveiled. Starring Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), Aquaman tells the story of half-human, half-Atlantian exile Arthur Curry as he’s summoned back to an exotic undersea kingdom on the brink of declaring war on the surface world for polluting the oceans.

The trailer introduces Curry’s mother, Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), and lighthouse keeper father (Temuera Morrison); shows Aquaman in action foiling pirates hijacking a Russian submarine; offers a glimpse of Aquaman facing off against his power-mad half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson); and teases Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) on a quest across the surface world for the Trident of Neptune for the power to rule the underwater world.

Momoa also swung by EW’s video studio to talk Aquaman. See what he had to say:

Steven Universe: The Movie is happening

Saturday morning’s Steven Universe panel concluded with the announcement that the Cartoon Network series will be getting the feature treatment with Steven Universe: The Movie.

The first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters was unveiled

While the big lizard may get star billing in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31), there is indeed no shortage of other giant creatures in the film, whose first trailer was released Saturday. Notably? The three-headed King Ghidorah, the insect Mothra, and another flying monster, Rodan, who in the original Japanese movies could create hurricane-force winds.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. upped Jeff Ward to series regular and announced Clark Gregg will be returning to direct the season 6 opener

EW exclusively learned that Jeff Ward’s character, the scavenging grandson of Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) from a dystopian future timeline, will feature as a series regular in season 6. Marvel also confirmed via social media Saturday that Clark Gregg — who has fronted the ABC series since its 2013 debut — will return to direct the season 6 opener, titled “Missing Pieces.”

See what the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast had to say during their interview at the EW video studio at Comic-Con.