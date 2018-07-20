Mark Wahlberg is opening a car dealership in Ohio

Mark Wahlberg — actor, producer, rapper, burger-restaurant owner, and now car dealer!

On Friday, the Daddy’s Home 2 actor announced that he will be launching his first car dealership in Columbus, Ohio. To do so, he will be partnering with businessman Jay Feldman, who knows a thing or two about the biz as he already owns eight Chevy dealerships throughout southeast and mid-Michigan. The duo has apparently been friends for years and are partners in the Wahlburger restaurants in both Cleveland and Georgia.

In a video posted to the star’s Facebook page, he described the new venture as a dream come true and shared, “I’ve always been a car fanatic, now I’m able to be part of such an amazing iconic, American brand.”

In a statement he also added that he is always looking for ways to innovate his brand and engage in businesses that’s he’s passionate about, and that he was inspired to “represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet.”

Besides his acting credits, Wahlberg is pretty established in the business sector. In addition to the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, he also owns a movie production company, a health and wellness company, and a water line with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.