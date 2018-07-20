'Insatiable' defends itself against accusations of fat-shaming

Insatiable
Insatiable, a dark comedy marketed as a “coming of rage” story, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 10, but the show is already facing serious backlash for portraying a narrative in which a girl must lose weight in order to be fulfilled.
The show’s protagonist Patty (Debby Ryan) is mocked for being overweight, until she’s punched in the face and has her jaw wired shut, which causes her to become skinny. “Reborn” as a hot person, she then uses her newfound powers of conventional attractiveness to exact revenge on those who had previously wronged her.
Below is a sample of how some folks on social media are reacting:
A petition online to stop the show’s release has already garnered over 17,000 signatures. “For so long, the narrative has told women and young impressionable girls that in order to be popular, have friends, to be desirable for the male gaze, and to some extent be a worthy human…that we must be thin,” wrote Florence Given, who started the petition.
Star Debby Ryan responded on Twitter by posting an excerpt of a Teen Vogue story, which sees the show as a critique of the way people are judged by their bodies. “If someone’s treatment of you is rooted in how your body looks, that says a lot about them, not you,” a part of the highlighted reads.
Co-star Alyssa Milano pointed to the same article:
Netflix did not respond to EW’s request for comment.
