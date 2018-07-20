Comic-Con 2018: Everything that happened on Day 2

Comic-Con is in full swing, and with over 130,000 on the ground in San Diego for Day 2 of the beloved pop-culture con, there’s a staggering amount to experience, even for the most indefatigable of attendees. Friday is going to be jam-packed, with Sony bringing its anticipated wall-crawler pics — Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the slimy-symbiote antihero, and the comic-book-come-to-life animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — to Hall H and Universal teasing two of its most anticipated upcoming releases: this fall’s iconic horror dust-off Halloween and next spring’s Glass, which will unite characters from M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Unbreakable to form an unexpected film franchise. There’s even a Transformer in town, with the Bumblebee panel expected to give fans their most expansive look yet at the ambitious, franchise-redirecting spin-off.

On the TV side, one can expect to see a surplus of zombies wandering around the con, with AMC hosting its Walking Dead panel. Beloved cult shows like Archer and Wynonna Earp are also getting their own showcases today. It’s a lot to keep track of, which is why EW is on hand to round up the Day 2 highlights. Devour them until your geek heart’s content.

The first footage from Young Justice: Outsiders was revealed — and reunites the team

EW exclusively debuted the first footage from Young Justice: Outsiders, the third season of the beloved animated series following the adventures of Nightwing, Superboy, Aqualad, and more of DC’s young heroes as they tackle problems the Justice League can’t handle. After three years away, the show is finally returning on DC’s new streaming service, DC Universe.

The new trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender debuted

They say you can’t go home again. The new trailer for the upcoming season 7 of Voltron: Legendary Defender, which premiered during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, demonstrates that even when you try returning home, there’s no guarantee the journey will be easy.

Adventure Time released a clip from the series finale, while star John DiMaggio revealed he wept after the final recording session

Things got emotional at Friday morning’s Comic-Con panel for the beloved animated show Adventure Time, which is ending this year after 10 seasons. Early on, John DiMaggio, who voices the character of the dog Jake, admitted that he wept after the final recording session.

“I’m going to miss how much Jake became a part of me and I became a part of Jake,” said DiMaggio. “The last recording, I was driving home and I just burst into tears. It shocked me. I just realized how connected I was to Jake.”

Cartoon Network also released a clip for the final episode, which will air on Sept. 3.

Fear the Walking Dead season 4B trailer unveiled

While many eyes were on The Walking Dead panel and Andrew Lincoln, the sister series Fear the Walking Dead teased their own return on Aug. 12. The AMC series, which said goodbye to star Kim Dickens, unveiled the trailer for the second half of season 4 and a group of new additions, including Aaron Stanford (12 Monkeys), Stephen Henderson (Lady Bird), Tonya Pinkins (Gotham), Mo Collins (Parks and Recreation), and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans).

History released a new trailer for the fifth season return of Vikings

History unveiled a new trailer for the fifth season return of Vikings, which will be b at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 28. The new season will mark the arrival of a Viking by the name of Duke Rollo (Clive Standen) — but maybe we should let History explain it: “Rollo causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless becoming its King. As Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age, the likes of which have never been seen. Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a God on earth. Meanwhile in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) battles the elements, and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.”

The 20-episode season 6 of Vikings is currently in production in Ireland.

