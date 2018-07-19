Comic-Con 2018: Everything that happened on Day 1

The notorious nerd nirvana that is Comic-Con is finally here! Over 130,000 people are expected to swamp San Diego this week for the annual con, at which all kinds of outlets ranging from gargantuan movie studios to smaller publishers will be showcasing their geekiest upcoming movie projects, TV ventures, and comic-book properties.

At this point, Comic-Con has gotten so big that it’s even hard for those on the ground in San Diego to keep track of everything going on.

Fortunately for pop culture junkies of all persuasions, EW will be fanning out to cover as much as possible and bringing our readers the highlights from each day starting Thursday, July 19. With the BBC bringing a Doctor Who panel to Hall H right as the long-running sci-fi series hands the TARDIS over to Jodie Whittaker‘s groundbreaking 13th Doctor, and Shane Black occupying that same legendary venue alongside the cast of The Predator for a separate panel earlier in the day, we’re expecting this year’s Comic-Con to kick things off with a BANG! (Along with a POW! and a WHAM! thrown in for good measure.)

Disney announced it’s bringing back The Clone Wars animated Star Wars series

For years, fans have been tweeting “#SaveCloneWars” at Star Wars animation chief Dave Filoni. And at the 10th-anniversary panel hosted by The Clone Wars, Filoni received a standing ovation when he announced “#CloneWarsSaved.” The series that chronicles the battle stories of Jedi knights Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi and rogue Force warrior Ahsoka Tano will return with 12 new episodes on the upcoming Disney streaming service.

Footage featuring Predator-on-Predator action was unveiled

Comic-Con’s Hall H schedule kicked off in action-packed fashion Thursday morning with the panel for science fiction reboot The Predator, whose guests included director Shane Black, and cast members Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, Keegan Michael-Key, Thomas Jane, and Trevante Rhodes. The highlight? Footage which showed a “normal”-sized Predator being beaten by a much larger version. Read on for more details.

The first Doctor Who trailer for season 11 was revealed

At the Doctor Who panel, BBC America debuted the first teaser footage for the new season, featuring Jodie Whittaker along with costars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole — and promising “new friends, new worlds, new times.”

Doctor Who alum John Barrowman gave Jodie Whittaker his stamp of approval

Speaking of Doctor Who, John Barrowman took the stage for his own panel, Anything Goes With John Barrowman!, as only John Barrowman can — in a custom bedazzled Captain America outfit, complete with a twirly cape and glittery high heels. (He dubbed the look “Captina Americana.”) The Doctor Who and Arrowverse alum sang, danced, and told embarrassing stories about getting his appendix out and flirting with the EMTs on painkillers.

But he also got serious for a moment when a fan asked him why he’s excited that Jodie Whittaker is taking over the title role on Doctor Who, becoming the first woman to play the part.

“I’m ready for her,” Barrowman told the audience. “I think it’s great. I think it’s about time… She’s strong, and she’s strong-willed, and she’s going to lead other people. That’s the thing about Doctor Who: We fall in love with the characters as we step into the TARDIS with them,” he added. “She is going to take us on some incredible journeys.”

TLC’s Chilli learned how to hiss like a mermaid at the Siren panel

Bristol Cove got a special visitor Thursday when TLC’s Chilli moderated the panel for Freeform’s Siren. The singer is the show’s self-professed No. 1 fan, and she grilled EPs Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald on what viewers could expect in season 2. Later, the Siren cast dropped by the EW Video Studio at the Hard Rock Hotel, where they opened up about the longest underwater take ever! See what they had to say in the video below.

DC announced it’s recruited two popular writers for new Green Lantern and Aquaman comics

It’s been a few years since readers have gotten a new superhero story from Grant Morrison, one of the most prolific and acclaimed comic writers of the 21st century. That’s set to change in November, when Morrison will launch a DC comic alongside artist Liam Sharp: The Green Lantern, featuring classic character Hal Jordan. It was also announced at Comic-Con that Kelly Sue DeConnick will be writing Aquaman, with art by Robson Rocha, just in time for the much-anticipated movie starring Jason Momoa.

DC also announced it’s launching a new Shazam! ongoing comic series later this year

The Shazam! series will focus on the superhero of the same name (once known as Captain Marvel), who is really a young boy named Billy Batson, capable of transforming into a powerful adult superhero by saying the magic word “Shazam!”

Charmed brought the girl power to San Diego

After their “world premiere” screening of the pilot episode — which included a Time’s Up rally, several scenes about consent, and an epic POTUS call-out — the cast (Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, and Melonie Diaz) and producers (Jennie Snyder Urman and Jessica O’Toole) of The CW’s revival of Charmed (premiering Oct. 14) spoke about why 2018 was the time to bring back the beloved ‘90s series about three witch sisters.

“The original was so much about female empowerment and sisterhood and strong women taking over the world, and I feel like that’s what we need right now,” said Urman. “So it felt like a good time to get back to that and to show women kicking ass.” And Urman’s Jane the Virgin pedigree was not lost on her new cast. Diaz, who plays time-controlling sister Mel, said, “I’m such a Jane the Virgin fan and it was such a game-changer for television. It was the first time that I saw people that looked like me, that felt like me, and I was like, okay, these are the people who can take [Charmed] and modernize it and make it real and funny.”

Mantock ended with a message for fans of the original: “We come in peace! I think the original was so wonderful, and they really were trailblazers and we could not be here without them. But I think there’s something here for the old fans, and I think you’ll really like it.”

There was a Vampire Diaries reunion at the Tell Me a Story panel

EW’s editor in chief Henry Goldblatt moderated the Tell Me a Story panel, which reunited its creator Kevin Williamson back together with the show’s star Paul Wesley. (In case you didn’t know, the two men previously worked together on The Vampire Diaries.) To find out more about their new show, which is a modern reimagining of classic fairy tales, check out EW’s interview with the Tell Me a Story gang below.

