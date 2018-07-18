Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook

Esme Douglas
July 18, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT

Can’t make it to San Diego Comic-Con this year? Don’t worry, Entertainment Weekly has got you covered.

EW is partnering with Facebook to bring fans exclusive video coverage from the EW Video Studio at the Hard Rock Hotel, offering viewers immediate and intimate access to Comic-Con’s biggest stars.

Head over to EW’s Facebook page starting on Thursday, July 19, to watch non-stop video content and commentary from the convention, and check the schedule below to see when your favorite actors will be featured on the livestream!

Thursday, July 19

Tell Me a Story

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Fear the Walking Dead

Marvel Rising

Assassination Nation

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 

Sacred Lies

The Predator

Doctor Who

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Friday, July 20

Kevin Smith

Iron Fist

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Better Call Saul

Ducktales

The Passage

Halloween

Bumblebee

Glass

Venom

Avengers: Infinity War

Sharknado 6

Castle Rock

Supernatural

Saturday, July 21

The Flash

Shazam!

Aquaman

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Disenchantment

The Gifted

Preacher

The 100

Legacies

The Magicians

The Darkest Minds

The Good Place

DC Legends of Tomorrow 

The Walking Dead

The Lego Movie 2

Riverdale

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Black Lightning

Arrow

