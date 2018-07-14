Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton step out for their first ever solo outing together at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton take Wimbledon!

For the first time, the royal sisters-in-law had a solo outing together as they teamed up to attend the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday. The royal duo have appeared together at official royal outings along with their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, but Saturday’s event marks their first ever joint appearance.

The royals coordinated their outfits for the event. The Duchess of Sussex wore a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate opted for a white-patterned dress.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Before the match, Meghan and Kate met with former female tennis champions and chatted with ball girls and boys to learn more about what it’s like to participate in the iconic tournament.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Then they took their seats in the royal box to cheer on the players, Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams, (a close friend of Meghan’s. The Duchess of Sussex recently returned from her two-day tour in Dublin, Ireland, with Prince Harry — their first overseas tour as a married couple. Meghan and Kate laughed and chatted as they sat next to each other.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Just two weeks ago, the new mom joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. She was joined by husband Alexis Ohanian, who also accompanied her to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Club, meets Tia Carter ahead of today’s Ladies’ Singles Final.#Wimbledon ⁦@KensingtonRoyal⁩ pic.twitter.com/Pr9YMDovxV — Wimbledon Foundation (@WimbledonFdn) July 14, 2018

HRH The Duchess of Sussex chats to Tia about what she’s most looking forward to about her day. #Wimbledon ⁦@KensingtonRoyal⁩ pic.twitter.com/eu0eSqFxk3 — Wimbledon Foundation (@WimbledonFdn) July 14, 2018

Meghan first met the tennis pro at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off. Williams opened up about their friending in Vanity Fair, saying: “Her personality just shines.”

An occasion fit for royalty. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are here to enjoy ladies’ finals day…#Wimbledon @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/BhoHctaZiD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Airplay member Tia Carter meets @RoyalFamily HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and HRH The Duchess of Sussex ahead of performing the Coin Toss @Wimbledon Ladies’ Final representing @RAFBF thanks to @WimbledonFdn #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5GUp170UoG — RAF Benevolent Fund (@RAFBF) July 14, 2018

Meghan has been a fixture at Wimbledon in recent years, but this year’s event marks her first time attending as the Duchess of Sussex. She attended the tournament in 2016, around the same time she was set up on a blind date with future husband Prince Harry.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Her royal sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is also a veteran Wimbledon attendee. The avid player (she and Prince William have a court at home at Anmer Hall) regularly attends matches with William and sister Pippa Middleton.

For Kate, watching Wimbledon was a family tradition growing up.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” she said of the tournament last year. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

Now, both Kate and Meghan no longer have to wait in line for tickets, as they have a permanent spot in the royal box!