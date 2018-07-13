George Lopez pretends to urinate on President Trump's Hollywood star in viral video

George Lopez pretended to urinate on President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star in a video that has gone viral.

On Wednesday, TMZ shared a clip showing the comedian emptying a strategically placed water bottle on the president’s star. Dressed in a suit, 57-year-old Lopez walked over to the pink plaque, gestured to a man with a recording device and pretended to urinate as the water sprinkled onto the ground.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department has “received a slew of calls and emails” from people calling for Lopez’s arrest. The LAPD and a rep for Lopez did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

George Lopez makes a mess all over Trump's Hollywood star! 😱😂 https://t.co/m4zgDA5CPz pic.twitter.com/fn0nX1Fiu2 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2018

The stunt is far from the first time Lopez has expressed his disapproval of Trump. Soon after the president’s election, he shared a drawing of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán holding Trump’s detached head.

In October, Lopez was reportedly booed offstage at a charity event to benefit the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes in Denver, Colorado.

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, Lopez cracked jokes about Trump’s border wall, saying, “I guess you can get some Mexicans to do it cheaper and they wouldn’t crush the tunnels underneath.”

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, who was said to have donated $250,000 to the center, reportedly asked Lopez to stop making jokes about the U.S. president. “Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men,” Lopez said, according to Page Six.

In what seemed like an attempt to soften the mood, the TV personality said, “Listen, it’s about the kids. … I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America — it still is.” He then added, “So I apologize to your white privilege.”