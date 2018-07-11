Chloe Bennet from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. confirms she's dating Logan Paul

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet confirmed that she’s dating controversial YouTube star Logan Paul today on Twitter.

The revelation came after Bennet, 26, and Paul, 23, were seen kissing in one of Paul’s Instagram stories, and a fan tweeted at Bennet asking about their relationship. “Just wondering why you would [date Paul],” the fan wrote.

“Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f— in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Bennet replied. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

Paul is a polarizing YouTube personality who came under fire for a video he posted earlier this year of his trip to Japan’s Aokigahara forest, colloquially known as the “suicide forest,” where he filmed an apparent suicide victim. The video resulted in Paul losing his partnership with YouTube, and he recently announced he’ll be making a documentary about the controversy.

Bennet played a recurring role in Nashville before being cast as a series regular on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2012.