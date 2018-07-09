Busy Philipps jokes she and ex Colin Hanks are psychopaths for being friends

Busy Philipps poked fun at her and ex boyfriend Colin Hanks on Sunday.

The actress, 39, shared a tweet from InStyle about an alleged scientific study that shows exes who want to be friends might be hiding something. Philipps tagged Hanks in the tweet and added three shrug emojis.

The pair dated back when they both were students at Loyola Marymount University in the ’90s and have since become good friends.

“If your ex wants to be friends with you, science says they might be a psychopath,” the tweet from InStyle read.

The I Feel Pretty star revealed the former relationship while guest-hosting Live with Kelly back in 2017 — just minutes before Hanks appeared on the hit morning show.

“He was my college boyfriend!” she said. “We met when I was 18 and Colin was 19… We are very very close friends now — his wife and I are tight, he and my husband hang out. We go on vacation together. He’s real excited that I’m here.”

Hanks was in fact happy to see his ex when he finally appeared on the show — assuring host Kelly Ripa that “it’s not awkward going on national television being interviewed by your old college girlfriend.”

“We met 20 years ago!” Philipps remarked. “And we hang out a lot. And I do have moments where I think, ‘How cool that we knew each other at this formative moment together?’ ”

He agreed.

“We got our first televisions shows within the same week. We got our first movies within the same week,” Hanks said. “We were able to go through all the really special moments in a young actor’s lives together.”

Philipps has two girls — Birdie, 9, and Cricket, 5 — with husband Marc Silverstein, who sent her throwback photos of she and Hanks from the late ’90s to share on air. Hanks also has two girls with wife Samantha Bryant — Olivia Jane, 7, and Charlotte, 5.