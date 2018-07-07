Kaley Cuoco has a new appreciation for ice following her recent shoulder surgery.

Documenting her recovery process on Saturday, the Big Bang Theory star, 32, shared a video of herself icing her healing shoulder on her Instagram Story.

“Day 3 in the same shirt,” she wrote alongside a video, as a bag of ice cubes rested on her shoulder. “Braids are hanging in. Karl might have to re-do them. Could write a sitcom around his hairstyles.”

Alongside the video, she also proclaimed that right now “ice is my best friend.”

In a separate video, Cuoco also shared that her dog Ruby seemed really happy the actress was staying at home while she recovered from the procedure.

“Ruby is so happy I had surgery because she just gets to lay and stare at me for hours on end,” she remarked in the video, before asking the canine, “Is this your dream?”

The actress previously revealed that although she underwent surgery a mere five days after tying the knot with husband Karl Cook, a surprise injury wasn’t responsible for the procedure.

“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained in her Instagram Story earlier this week.

“I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding,” she continued. “I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

She also added that she plans to “lay low” during the recovery process, which could last up to six weeks.

“I’m in a pretty big cast. No horsies for a minute. Time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy,” she said as she panned the camera over to Cook. “Or him kill me.”

The actress first revealed her surgery on Thursday.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” the actress captioned a hospital selfie on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems,” the newly married Cuoco added.

Right on cue, Cook, 27, went on to share a photo of his wife in the hospital, captioning it: “Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon.”