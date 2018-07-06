Tiffany Haddish is crying over this gift from Tyler Perry

In the words of Tiffany Haddish, she ready…for a new car. And that’s exactly what she got in the form of a generous gift from Tyler Perry.

In the last year, the comedian and actress has become a household name thanks to her scene-stealing role in 2017’s Girls Trip, becoming Groupon’s spokesperson, that hilarious bit while presenting with Maya Rudolph at the Oscars, and her standout job as host of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

And now, “friend and big brother” Tyler Perry is rewarding the 38-year-old, who stars in his upcoming movie Nobody’s Fool, for all of her hard work. Haddish shared a video message and photos from Perry on Instagram Friday, where a week ago he revealed to her a very special gift: a blue Tesla Model X.

“When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it,” Haddish says in the caption, where she explains a man has never bought her a car and she’s always made payments. “This was just out the kindness of his heart and probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a great job in our new movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness.”

Perry tells Haddish in the video, above, that he understands her fears about whether she’s really made it and being hesitant to spend money on herself, but he assured her she’s not going anywhere and should enjoy what she’s worked tirelessly to achieve.

“I know it’s hard for you, it feels like you’re just coming into [money], but your career is taking off, you’re going to be around a really, really long time,” he assures her. “I know you’ve been talking about [getting a new car] for a long time, I was trying to talk you into going and get it, I tried talking you into calling the dealership, have them bring the car to you — you were like, ‘I don’t have time, I don’t have time’ — but I know what the real deal is: The real deal is, you gotta be okay with spending a little bit of money. So I wanted to gift this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you.”

Prior to hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Haddish got emotional telling EW about how she’s happy to be busy and tired from her nonstop work schedule — all because she’s able to provide care for her family.

“Seeing my grandmother — every time I come home she’s getting better and better, healing — and my mother is getting better,” she explained. “I got her out of the mental institution, got her the best doctors, the best nurses, food and everything, and watching this transformation it is…[pauses, gets choked up] it is just all worth it. I will be tired forever if I could see my family healed and better.”

Nobody’s Fool — which also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick, and Missi Pyle — opens Nov. 2.