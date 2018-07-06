Chris Brown arrested in Florida for felony battery warrant following concert

Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday night, moments after wrapping up his concert in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 29-year-old singer was taken into police custody by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for an out-of-county warrant, according to online court records.

Police waited for Brown to finish his set at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre before immediately escorting him into a cruiser, TMZ reported.

He was booked at 11:00 p.m. local time and placed on $2,000 bond. Brown posted the bond and was released just before midnight, according to records.

The warrant was for felony battery and was issued in April 2017 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE.

As PEOPLE reported at the time, police said Brown allegedly “sucker punched” a 29-year-old club photographer in Tampa during a paid appearance at AJA Channelside around 1 a.m. local time on April 17. The alleged victim claimed that Brown attacked him because he was taking photos after Brown arrived at the venue for an afterparty “showing.”

Brown had left by the time officers arrived on the scene and the victim declined medical attention, though he suffered a “minor” cut to his lip, according to police. The victim said he intended to prosecute.

In a statement on Facebook at the time, the club wrote, “Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see. As everyone witnessed he showed up to the club at around 1:30am. After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue.”

“AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience,” the statement continued. “Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly. We appreciate your constant support!”

Brown has had numerous run-ins with the law over the years — most notoriously for assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, in 2009, for which he received probation and community service.

Meanwhile, Brown — who is on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour — is scheduled to return to the stage on Friday night, for a performance at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

He appeared to address his arrest on Instagram early Friday morning, sharing a shirtless photo just before 2 a.m. of himself on stage. “What’s NEW???” he wrote in the photo’s caption, with an eye-roll emoji. “Show tomorrow!!!!”