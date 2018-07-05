Pregnant Pippa Middleton steps out in white eyelet dress for day at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton showed off a glimpse of her baby bump in yet another sweet white sundress on Thursday, as she and brother James Middleton attended Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old mom-to-be — who is pregnant with her first child, due in October — was photographed arriving at the prestigious tennis tournament in a white eyelet Anna Mason dress with ruffle sleeves.

She accessorized the look with large Chanel sunglasses, hoop earrings and blue ribbon ankle tie wedges. Pippa carried a straw J.Crew clutch (on sale for $60) and matching Jess Collett hand woven panama trilby hat.

Both siblings of Kate Middleton looked ready for the occasion. James, 31, wore white pants and a double-breasted blue blazer, with a crisp white shirt and blue tie. He opted for circular shades too, and dark footwear.

Get similar styles of Pippa’s summer-ready dress below.

Adelyn Rae dress, $153 on nordstrom.com

NSR sundress, $88 on nordstrom.com

Bardot lace dress, $115 on nordstrom.com

Kate has previously said that Wimbledon had special meaning to her family, explaining that it was “very much part of my growing up.”

“It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer,” she revealed in the BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, according to Vogue. “It really inspires youngsters. Myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”

Pippa, herself, gushed about her love for tennis in one of her columns for the U.K.’s Waitrose Kitchen magazine, even explaining that she plans to keep playing throughout her pregnancy.

“I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” she said.

The beautiful brunette is even taking “elite” fitness inspiration from tennis star Serena Williams.

“Take Serena Williams,” Pippa wrote. “She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months. Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis.”

And while she still had a few more months to go before her baby-to-be arrives, Pippa — who married husband James Matthews in May 2017 — is certainly keeping busy with royal events.

She was on hand for Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May. And on Monday, she’s expected to be there when her nephew, Prince Louis, will have his royal christening at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Place in London.