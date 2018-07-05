Kaley Cuoco had shoulder surgery while on her honeymoon — 5 days after getting married

It’s safe to say Kaley Cuoco‘s honeymoon did not go as planned.

Five days after getting married to husband Karl Cook, the Big Bang Theory star, 32, revealed that she underwent shoulder surgery. “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” the actress captioned a hospital selfie on Instagram Thursday.

Thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems,” the newly married Cuoco added.

And indeed he did! Cook, 27, shared a photo of his wife in the hospital on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon.”

The professional equestrian also posted a hilarious post-op video of his wife, who was sporting a black arm brace. “@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon,” he wrote.

Cuoco also shared how helpful her husband has been. “All I’m asking for is a top knot ponytail because I can’t,” she said in a series of videos posted on her Instagram Story. “No, I want a top knot bun, please don’t mess this up,” she continued as Cook took over 10 minutes to style her hair.

Though Cuoco did not share what prompted the shoulder surgery, the procedure occurred after the couple tied on the knot on June 30.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair had an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California, attended by close friends and family, including BBT costars Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialik.

For the big day, the bride wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra and styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero, while the groom went with a classic look in a tux. Cuoco later changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes and threw her hair into a ponytail for the reception.

During the ceremony, the duo, who was married by her sister Briana Cuoco, delivered their own wedding vows, which had Kaley both laughing and wiping tears from her cheeks, as a guest showed in an Instagram video.

Cuoco and Cook got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years. She celebrated her bachelorette party with a pink-themed soirée a week before the nuptials.

The couple started dating in spring 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year. (This is Cuoco’s second marriage; she filed for divorce from former tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September 2015.)