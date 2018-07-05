James Woods says his agent dropped him on Independence Day

Sparks certainly flew for James Woods on the Fourth of July.

The actor says his “liberal” agent Ken Kaplan used the holiday as an excuse to drop him as a client.

Kaplan apparently shared his “patriotic” decision to drop Woods via a short email that ended with the line, “I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods posted the email via his Twitter account. The 71-year-old actor also shared his response with his 1.58 million followers. “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Woods is one of a few very outspoken conservatives in Hollywood. One of his most recent tweets was about his hope that the most current administration rubs out “the last vestiges of the stain that was Obama. He’ll finally be the ‘man’ who wasn’t there.”

One of the last jobs Woods held in Hollywood was voicing Lex Luther in the series Justice League Action. He also appeared as himself on Dice.