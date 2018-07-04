How stars are celebrating the Fourth of July

It’s America’s birthday, and stars are celebrating the red, white, and blue.

Reese Witherspoon, Alison Brie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, William Shatner, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among those who marked the U.S.A.’s 242nd year Wednesday on social media. Witherspoon honored “great historical Americans who fought for our freedoms” and Dolly Parton shared a snippet of a patriotic song, while others posted messages wishing everyone a happy Independence Day.

Take a look at their Fourth of July messages below.

What American in history inspires you?! Happy #July4th! pic.twitter.com/d5GbWARRP7 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th everyone!! I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 4, 2018

Thinking a lot about freedom today. I believe in the power of the people. And I believe in love. #WeMatter We the people. All of us. Have a great day. Xo — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July everyone 💥 Stay safe 🇺🇸😎🤙 pic.twitter.com/ZQBKhwUkBe — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) July 4, 2018

📲🗑 ✌🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✌🏻 — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 4, 2018

We can actually Live up to our National Anthem!!! I Have Faith! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️! Happy Independence Day!! Now All we have to do Is treat every human being with Dignity and Respect! While also thinking in an independent way! 🙏🏼 #lifeisaparadox. #rebelheart pic.twitter.com/ICAjUv2m08 — Madonna (@Madonna) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July!! Thank you Wolfeboro, NH for the best parade as always. pic.twitter.com/cNkQX20Om0 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 4, 2018

Happy Independence Day everybody! Thank you @realchefrush for nominating me to #Flex4Forces today on @GMA. How could I say no? Thank you to you and all of our real action heroes who make this country great. pic.twitter.com/YSfyLB3jUr — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 4, 2018

What a way to spend 4th.

With @Schwarzenegger and Pete at the original @GoldsGym in Venice. #FourthofJuly2018 pic.twitter.com/F83o3HS7K0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 4, 2018

To my American friends: a) Happy Independence Day b) Do you guys want to come back? — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 4, 2018

It's the 4th of July. Only 125 more days until the Mid-Term elections. And if it goes the way I hope, THAT will truly be #INDEPENDENCEDAY!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2018

Happy Fourth of July to all celebrating! pic.twitter.com/FGKsXBEyjt — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 4, 2018

#HappyBirthdayAmerica I have a request as a guy who believes in the principles of our gr8 nation. As you celebrate w/fam&friends please talk about re-committing yourselves to register/think/vote Be counted in local, state &national elections Don’t let the few drive the system pic.twitter.com/JD58ugLbRM — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 4, 2018

On this 4th, I'm reminded that we have veered from the promised path before. We left a trail of tears, counted people as three-fifths, built camps for any who looked like the enemy, and stood silent as countless died of a plague. Yes, love will win. But not without a fight. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 4, 2018

“We’re blessed with the opportunity to stand for something—for liberty and freedom and fairness. And these are things worth fighting for, worth devoting our lives to.” -Ronald Reagan Happy 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/YmoUl9EgqT — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 4, 2018

Red, white, and my favorite shade of BLUE (ocean)! Happy 4th of July, stay safe! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/S0vXfn9hFS — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) July 4, 2018

Happy Fourth everyone. I’m a world away and missing my home. Be grateful for it. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 4, 2018

I'm proud to be an American, today and every day! Happy #FourthOfJuly! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XamHGgB8uE — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! Happy Birthday America! Your President*'s ex-campaign head's in jail and charged, among other things, with conspiracy against you. Your President*'s personal *wink* 'attorney' is in line to face similar charges and guess who's next! Enjoy the fireworks!✊🏾🇺🇸 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 4, 2018

Thinking of Americans, known and unknown, who loved our nation’s ideals enough to fight for them. To you I bow my head and will raise a glass on this, our nation’s 242nd birthday. Happy 4th of July. — Ann Curry (@AnnCurry) July 4, 2018

To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president. He doesn’t reflect all of our views—and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed. We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time. #novemberiscoming #alsosorryabouthotdogs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 4, 2018

Independence Day in America — The badass fact that we celebrate the day we declared independence from England, long preceding the day we actually attained it. pic.twitter.com/SPBceOJFYK — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 4, 2018

hope everyone is having a beautiful 4th of July with family x friends like we are !!! many blessings!!! 🇺🇸❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/u2aIhp1EeK — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 4, 2018