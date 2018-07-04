How stars are celebrating the Fourth of July

It’s America’s birthday, and stars are celebrating the red, white, and blue.

Reese Witherspoon, Alison Brie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, William Shatner, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among those who marked the U.S.A.’s 242nd year Wednesday on social media. Witherspoon honored “great historical Americans who fought for our freedoms” and Dolly Parton shared a snippet of a patriotic song, while others posted messages wishing everyone a happy Independence Day.

Take a look at their Fourth of July messages below.

