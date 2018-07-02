Harvey Weinstein could face life in prison after sex assault charges against third woman

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was charged Monday with sexual assault against a third woman and could now face a maximum sentence of life in prison, Manhattan District Cyrus Vance announced in a Monday press release.

Weinstein, 66, was indicted in May by a grand jury on multiple rape charges stemming from alleged forcible sex acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June.

On Monday, Vance announced the grand jury had charged Weinstein with an additional count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from an alleged 2006 attack on a third woman.

The charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, according to the statement.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” said District Attorney Vance. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward.”

The former head of Miramax and The Weinstein Company has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed, Pulitzer-prize winning articles in October.

Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex or acts of retaliation.

Weinstein’s attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Weinstein would enter a not guilty plea to the new charges.

“Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated,” the statement reads. “Furthermore, to charge Mr. Weinstein as a predator when the interactions were each consensual is simply not justified.”

After the initial charges against Weinstein, Brafman said the producer plans to defend himself against “these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies.”

Vance said in his Monday statement that the investigation into Weinstein’s alleged crimes is ongoing.

“If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373,” Vance said.