Beyoncé climbs down a ladder after technical malfunction leaves her stranded on stage

Fans in Warsaw, Poland, got a few extra minutes of Beyoncé after a technical malfunction left her stranded on stage.

The On the Run II tour with JAY-Z hit a snafu on Saturday when things didn’t go as planned, leaving Beyoncé on top of the risen stage with no way to get down.

Quick-thinking crews brought over a ladder, as shown on videos posted on Twitter by fans in attendance. However, the pop star is seen talking to crew members, appearing hesitant to climb down. After a few minutes — and Beyoncé doing a little dance and blowing kisses to the audience — she successfully descended from the stage.

“Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage,” Twitter user Marta Poslad captioned a video.

Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤️ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII pic.twitter.com/6dUj27vo0d — Marta Poslad (@MartaPoslad) June 30, 2018

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

On the Run II tour began June 6 in Cardiff, and will hit a total of 15 European cities before arriving in North America on July 25 at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium for the first of 21 North American dates.

GALLERY: Beyoncé and Jay-Z kick off their On the Run II Tour: See the photos

Twins Rumi and Sir, 1, and daughter Blue Ivy, 6, are also on tour with their parents.

“They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” an insider told PEOPLE of Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48.

“They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure,” explained the source.

It hasn’t been a completely smooth ride for Blue, though. Earlier this week, a video surfaced of the little girl’s hilarious reaction to a specific piece of footage featuring her superstar parents in bed together.

In the clip that has since gone viral, Blue shook her head a few times before ducking down dramatically in an attempt to escape the embarrassment.

She eventually reemerged but continued to adorably retreat back to a crouching position, looking up helplessly at a girl standing next to her and, at one point, miming banging her head against the railing.