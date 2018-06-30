'Families Belong Together' rallies draw celebrities to protest Trump's immigration policy

The “Families Belong Together” rallies on Saturday drew Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Laura Dern, Marry Poppins Returns‘ Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon, and more celebrities in protest of President Trump’s immigration policy.

Dern, who also stars in Big Little Lies and The Tale, joined her “HBO family” on a bus to the marches. “Let’s work together to protect families and children so that they may be together,” she says in a video shared by HBO, noting how “horribly” they’ve been treated.

The actress also shared information on the more than 600 events happening on Saturday.

Today @LauraDern is joining the #FamiliesBelongTogether march with HBO in support of reuniting families separated at the U.S. border. For more on how to get involved visit https://t.co/dyo83baCOG pic.twitter.com/5cIYp3n7JL — HBO (@HBO) June 30, 2018

There are 600+ #FamiliesBelongTogether events happening this Saturday, June 30! Text BELONG to 97779 to join an action near you. #KeepFamilesTogether#FamiliesBelongTogether — and not in cages. Find an event near you this weekend: https://t.co/FKvJGgjwTE #FreeFamilies — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) June 29, 2018

I Feel Pretty‘s Amy Schumer, Scandal‘s Kerry Washington, singer Alicia Keys, Superstore‘s America Ferrera, and Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio were some of the faces on the ground in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles earlier in the day.

This is Rex, the best dog at the DC March #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/p6eSjI4Gn4 — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2018

VOTE VOTE VOTE NOV!!! YOU CAN MARCH WITH US RIGHT NOW NYC. Court distract now. pic.twitter.com/pKNII3wJN0 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 30, 2018

The Trump administration once again drew heavy backlash for its “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration, which has separated thousands of migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border. Video and audio were revealed by press, showing footage of crying kids and the conditions of these detention facilities.

Despite earlier claims that “you can’t” fix the immigration problem “through an executive order,” Trump eventually signed an executive order with the purpose of keeping families together. However, the order contained no specific language on the children already detained.

Fueling the fires, First Lady Melania Trump traveled to a detention facility in Texas wearing a jacket that read, “I Really Don’t Care About This. Do U?” Trump claimed the message “refers to the Fake News Media” and not the children, though Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s communications director, told PEOPLE the jacket had no meaning.

Director Patty Jenkins, who’s currently filming Wonder Woman 1984 with star Gal Gadot, took a break from production to denounce Trump’s immigration policy.

“Trying to make our film today, but Gal and I [are] growing increasingly distracted by the fact that there is somehow not an aggressive and swift effort to reunite these kids with their parents,” Jenkins tweeted. “What kind of people are standing in the way of such a thing?”

See more celebrities supporting the rallies.

It's ON!!!!! for those who wanted to march but can't this is the next best thing. I'll be there in a couple hours. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/9zG6MJANWf — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) June 30, 2018

There are 600+ #FamiliesBelongTogether events happening TOMORROW. I’ll be speaking and introducing @johnlegend in downtown LA. Text BELONG to 97779 to join. Find an event near you this weekend: https://t.co/j7ifhy0e1c #FreeFamilies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2018