Roseanne Barr says she didn't want any money for Roseanne spin-off  

Though Roseanne will go on without its star, Roseanne Barr insists she didn’t want any money for ABC’s new spinoff, The Conners.

“I didn’t ask to be paid off,” the comedian — who was fired by ABC after she posted a racist tweet — said during a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on Wednesday. “I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away…because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.”

When ABC announced on June 21 that it was going on with The Conners sans Barr, it took special care to mention that the actress would have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

In her statement, however, Barr seemed to suggest that some cash may have changed hands.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” she said at the time. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

This was Barr’s second appearance on the rabbi’s podcast. During the first, recorded just days after the Twitter scandal, Barr was contrite. “I’ve lost everything. And I regretted it before I lost everything and I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong.’ I’m willing to accept what the consequences are. And, I do. And I have.”

The Conners, which will star John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.), will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall. ABC said that additional cast members and a premiere date will be announced later.