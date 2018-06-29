Happy July, astro-friends. We know you’re exhausted; Gemini season can do that to a person. We know you’re overwhelmed; the news is heavy and the world is changing fast. But let the stars offer you comfort — summer is finally here, and so is Cancer season. The time of the crab is the moment to fully engage and let yourself feel. That’s right, everyone: Go ahead and cry. It’s what July is for. Read on for the pop culture that will get you to the free-flowing catharsis you’ve been craving.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Darling, exuberant ram! When grim politics aren’t obscuring it, you know that the true essence of the U.S. of A. has always been that it’s strong, it’s young, it’s confident and courageous — just like you. So you also know that the Fourth of July is the time to break out those Top Gun aviators, dedicate a Kleenex box to Saving Private Ryan, and program a patriotic movie marathon punctuated with regular Hamilton dance breaks. You’re the only one who can remind all your earth-sign friends to put the headlines aside and get into the spirit of Independence Day, sweet ram. Because, to paraphrase an iconic Scorpio: Aries, you’re a firework.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

Penguin

You need look no further than the title of Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation (July 10) to know that it’s for you, bull. But beyond how appealing the idea of long-term leisure sounds, you’ll find the darkly humorous novel — in which a wealthy, beautiful young woman hibernates from the world to cure herself of the emptiness of feeling alienated from it — compelling for its suggestion that maybe a little bit of alienation isn’t such a bad thing. And anything that will support your right to excuse yourself from social obligations counts as a win for you, Taurus.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

San Diego Comic-Con

Yes, we’re very sorry to break it to you, but your birthday is over, twins. There’s no getting it back (for another year, anyway). But you’re a Gemini, do what you do best — follow the party. The cosmos may not be smiling right on you anymore, but this month you can locate the limelight down in San Diego, where there will be enough stars and enough stimuli at San Diego Comic-Con (July 18–22) to keep even you entertained. And if you can’t make it all the way to the SoCal Con? Take part in the panels, the parties, and the epic cosplay from wherever you want by following the action right here at EW.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

Liveright

You’re not one to turn away from truth, sweet crab, or from your own capacity to feel — not even during your birthday season. You’ll temper the celebration with a timely reminder of both the darkness that exists in the world and the hope that we can overcome it, by reading The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela (July 10). There is great heartbreak in the correspondence of this heroic fellow Cancer (much of which has never been published before), but alongside that pain is extraordinary, inspiring strength. And what better birthday present is there than that?

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

How will you know the heart of a diva? When you catch her on the big screen, of course, where she can’t conceal the pain that her immaculately produced pop catalogue glossed over. When Kevin Macdonald’s documentary Whitney (June 6) hits theaters this month, your loving heart will ache to see the brilliant ascent and tragic fall of Whitney Houston, a vibrant lioness herself. Watch her story this month, Leo, to let her know, even in her absence, that you will always love her.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Obviously you never get your expectations too high for anything (you’re disappointed often enough as it is), but they are inching up there for Castle Rock (July 25), Hulu’s upcoming anthology series based on the various works of Stephen King, a highly intelligent Virgo like yourself. When the network and the source author and even the EP — that would be J.J. Abrams, with his big Cancer imagination — are so reliable, you can allow yourself to get just a little bit hopeful, Virgo. And then allow yourself the enormous pleasure of picking apart the mysteries of Castle Rock well before any of your friends have managed to solve them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

We all have our blind spots, scales, but justice isn’t one of yours. This month, you’ll reflect upon the current state of it with Blindspotting, a kinetic Sundance drama about two best friends in contemporary, rapidly gentrifying Oakland. Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and co-star in Carlos López Estrada’s feature directorial debut, in which their characters find that their hometown has changed right before their eyes and no longer looks at the two of them in the same way. There’s the genuine friendship at the heart of the story, though, and the great passion and lyricism with which it’s told, to balance out the impact of the cruel injustice on display in this vision of the world. Nothing like balancing things out, right, Libra?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

As the only sign of the zodiac with a built-in stinger, wild scorpion, you know a thing or two about the dangers of Sharp Objects (July 8). HBO’s upcoming adaptation of Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn’s debut novel stars Amy Adams as a troubled crime reporter who investigates a murder in her hometown, a place filled with people harboring more secrets than even you could imagine, Scorpio. We promise, you’ll find it absolutely piercing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The character of Anne Shirley was supposedly born in the springtime, but the Sagittarian birthday of her creator, Lucy Maud Montgomery, shines through in everything the famous redhead ever does. When you tune in to the second season of Netflix’s Anne with an E (July 6) this month, you’ll feel in every moment that Anne’s irrepressible optimism, her sometimes-impolite honesty, and her tendency to philosophize about the beauty and possibility and general enormity of the world are aimed directly at you, archer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Tim Duggan Books

You’ve known, sea-goat, for a while, that the truth is dead. You’ve mourned it (as much as is productive and practical, obviously); you don’t expect its return. Michiko Kakutani — whose résumé includes the wildly impressive trifecta of titles Pulitzer Prize winner, former New York Times chief literary critic, and Capricorn — dissects the recent disappearance of veracity in The Death of Truth: Notes on Falsehood in the Age of Trump (July 17), a short but intellectually dazzling read that will rock your world, sea-goat — and that’s no lie.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If any sign embodied the essence of the Internet — that which connects the whole world, launches it into the future, and yet exists apart from those who use it — it would be Aquarius, aloof humanitarian of the zodiac. So, too, does the music of The Internet, in all its cool singularity, suit you, water bearer. This month, you’ll relax and disconnect by tapping into the band’s Hive Mind (July 20) — just for the duration of the album’s 13 tracks, though. You’d never fully subscribe to such a thing in real life.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

You’re often misunderstood, Pisces (you’re so much more than just a weepy daydreamer!), which can be painful for a person who understands so much, so deeply. This July, you’ll stand beside some of your equally misjudged underwater brethren by loyally tuning into Shark Week (July 22), and watching them tear their unsuspecting prey to bloody shreds. Or, um, you know, being gentle and beautiful creatures of the sea, also.