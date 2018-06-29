Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and more perform at Carnegie Hall for opening night of the Del Close Marathon

A select few got to experience an Amy Poehler and Tina Fey reunion on Thursday night, and it’s safe to say we’re jealous.

Thursday night, some of comedy’s best kicked off the 20th anniversary of UCB’s annual Del Close Improv Marathon (DCM) with a special performance at Carnegie Hall.

As previously reported, DCM is comedy’s largest improv festival and will run over the course of three days — from Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 1 — in New York City.

The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) is where many Hollywood favorites, including Donald Glover, Kate McKinnon, Ellie Kemper, and Aubrey Plaza, got their start.

The star-studded performance included UCB alums Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, Ian Roberts, and Matt Besser with Horatio Sanz, Rachel Dratch, and special guest Tina Fey, who performed the world’s longest running improvised show, ASSSSCAT.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The show, which has been performed every week for the past 22 years in both Los Angeles and New York, is conceived and executed from a single audience suggestion and turned into a fully improvised theatrical experience.

Following the sold-out show, guests continued the party at Bar Moxy.