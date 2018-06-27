Connie Britton braved a haunted house in American Horror Story. Julia Roberts took on the AIDS epidemic in The Normal Heart. Sarah Paulson rebranded Marcia Clark’s image in American Crime Story.

And it’s all thanks to Ryan Murphy.

VH1 is honoring the prolific writer, producer and director as one of its 2018 Trailblazers. Ahead of Thursday’s one-hour special, EW has an exclusive clip of Roberts, Britton and more praising their beloved leader that will air during the broadcast.

Britton, Paulson and Angela Bassett all echo a similar sentiment: Murphy revived their careers.

“There is a big reality in Hollywood that women are put out to pasture,” Paulson said in the clip. “Just when that is happening, Ryan does the thing of pulling them all close to him and saying, ‘Oh no, these are the stories I want to celebrate.’”

Kathy Bates too credited Murphy with fostering some of the best years in her professional—and personal—life.

“The last few years working with him have rejuvenated me in a way that I never expected my third act to be,” Bates said.

EW also received an exclusive look at Murphy’s acceptance speech, where he credits his success to “strong” women. Murphy thanked former Sony execs Valerie Van Galder and Amy Pascal who greenlit his first movie Running with Sisscors and Fox Chairman and CEO Dana Walden whose network aired many of his shows, including Glee and 9-1-1.

“They know what it’s like to be an outsider,” Murphy says in the clip. “They supported me because they inherently understood the idea and struggle and ultimate joy of championing the ideals and sentiment of those without cultural power.”

The event will also pay tribute to the ACLU, writer James Baldwin, and activists Sybrina Fulton, and Tracy Martin, Trayvon Martin’s mother. Padma Lakshmi, Sara Ramirez, Logan Browning and the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 finalists are among the presenters.

The VH1 Trailblazer Honors airs Thursday, June 28th at 9:30 p.m. with performances by Bebe Rexha and Jussie Smollett. Check out the exclusive clips above.