Operation Repo star Carlos Lopez Jr. has died at the age of 35.

“Mr. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:06pm yesterday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to RadarOnline. “Toxicology reports are still pending.”

Lopez Jr., who starred on the car repossession reality series from 2012-14, was found dead of an apparent suicide on the balcony of his downtown Los Angeles apartment on Sunday evening, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

His roommate reportedly found the reality star, who left a suicide note, according to the outlet.

In addition to Operation Repo, Lopez Jr. made appearances on iCarly, America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back, CSI: Cyber, and American Made.

According to his IMDb profile, Lopez Jr. “served 37 months in combat with the 1st Cavalry, 82nd Airborne, 101st, 451st CA Bn.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.