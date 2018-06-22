Sarah Hyland shares photo from hospital, says she was ‘torn from work against my will’

Sarah Hyland has been hospitalized.

While observing National Selfie Day, the Modern Family actress, 27, shared a “painful” photograph of her face in which she appeared to be wearing a hospital gown.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it,” she wrote alongside the image.

“So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first,” she continued, adding the hashtag, “#stayhealthymyfriends.”

In a separate post, Hyland shared that she had been taken to the hospital on Monday, and seemed to indicate she has yet to be released.

“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” she wrote alongside a video of her and her dog cuddling in bed, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment,” she added, making no mention of why she was hospitalized.

The actress has previously discussed her health struggles, tweeting in March, “For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands?”

Though the actress did not specifically state what caused her pain, she did share on Instagram that she will be taking it easy for the “next 6 to 8 weeks.”

Hyland has also been candid about her continuing battle with kidney dysplasia — which required her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2012 — and how it causes her weight to fluctuate.

“I haven’t had the greatest year,” Hyland wrote in May 2017, after some of her followers began body shaming her for being too thin. “Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.”

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she said. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”