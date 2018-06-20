Scott Baio claims Nicole Eggert accused him of assault to 'relaunch her own career'

Scott Baio has released a fiery statement after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office rejected Nicole Eggert‘s sexual molestation claims against him because too many years have passed since the incidents she alleged.

“Nicole Eggert dedicated herself to destroying my reputation and harming my family, and she has failed,” Baio tells PEOPLE in a statement released via his spokesperson. “The Los Angeles District Attorney’s conclusion to their investigation of her ever-changing stories marks the end of a sad chapter. Along the way, Eggert has defamed and harassed my family, friends, my wife’s charitable foundation, the families of the children that foundation helps, and many others. It’s hard to imagine anyone taking her seriously again.”

“For the last several months, my advisors have conducted their own investigation, which is well documented and was presented to the police and District Attorney,” he continues. “It showed that Nicole Eggert’s statements were part of a plan created long before her police report, with the intent of relaunching her own career. To reiterate: her false charges were conceived in advance for personal gain. We also presented multiple witness statements who knew Eggert well at the time the show was made, and presented an entirely different portrait of her behavior and motivations for her false charges against me. Unlike Nicole Eggert, most claims of sexual assault and harassment are honest, and my heart goes out to those who have been harmed. As bad as Nicole Eggert’s actions against me were, she has hurt them even more if they are doubted for even one moment because of her untrue allegations. I hope that does not happen, and I will do my best to support them.”

In January, Eggert, 46, accused her former Charles in Charge costar Baio, 57, of molesting her beginning at age 14. In February, Baio was also accused by Alexander Polinsky, another one of his costars on the sitcom, of sexual harassment and abuse. Baio has adamantly denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office announced it had declined to press charges against Baio.

“The applicable statute of limitations to the crimes alleged by the victim have expired. Thus, the case is declined,” reads the charge evaluation sheet obtained by PEOPLE.

Eggert spoke out about the news on Twitter.

“Wait for it…dismissed on Statutes of Limitation…NEVER [because] of LACK OF EVIDENCE!! Case closed molester @scottbaio,” she wrote. “Dismissed due to Statute of Limitation = GUILTY. Period.”

“The DA said my accusations were credible and the case would have been prosecutable if not for [statute of limitations],” she continued. “I win [because] I know the universe will take of Baio and I know that people who deal with this everyday believed me and were frustrated they could not prosecute.”