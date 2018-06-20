Eva Longoria welcomes son Santiago Enrique

Baby Bastón is here!

Eva Longoria welcomed her first child, a son named Santiago Enrique Bastón, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón on Tuesday, June 19, the actress confirmed to Hola.

Weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., baby boy arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the outlet reported.

The happy couple shared the first image of Santiago Enrique with Hola, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

Though this is the first child for Longoria, 43, the new addition will have older-sibling guidance: He will join Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

Bastón, 50, is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America. The couple, who began dating in 2013 and were engaged in Dubai in December 2015, were married in May 2016 in Mexico. The star-studded party even included a fireworks display.

The Overboard star’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in December, sharing that she was four months along at the time.

In April, Longoria told PEOPLE that she was overwhelmed with emotion ahead of her labor. “[I’m] excited but nervous. Nervous, excited, emotional,” she said, adding that all her family will be at the hospital. “They won’t be in the delivery room but they’ll be there.”

Longoria celebrated her baby boy’s arrival with a pajama party-themed baby shower in early May at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles that was attended by guests like Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Griffith, Sophia Bush and Longoria’s former Desperate Housewives costar Marcia Cross.

“She was glowing. She kept laughing and touching her baby bump. They played several baby games and Eva was in the best mood,” a source told PEOPLE. “At the end of the shower, Pepe showed up and Eva got very emotional. He thanked the guests for coming and said that they can’t wait to meet their baby. It was a very special baby shower.”

May also marked the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary. Last year, they celebrated their first year of marriage during the Cannes Film Festival.

Longoria, who is a supporter of the Time’s Up movement, previously told fans that she will be raising a feminist son.

“I’m so excited that I’m having a boy because I think the world needs more good men. This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women,” she said in March.

“I think it’s important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honor it,” added the star.

On June 14, Longoria said a tough goodbye to one of her very best pals: her beloved dog Jinxy, who died in her arms after suffering a stroke.

The 15-year-old dog — was often found by his famous mom’s side, even posing on a magazine cover with her — is survived by the actress’s other canine buddy, Popeye the French bulldog.

“Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy,” Longoria captioned a photo gallery of the pair, also calling the small, white pup her “baby before this baby in my belly came along.”