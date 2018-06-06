President Trump commutes sentence of Alice Johnson after Kim Kardashian meeting

President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of Alice Marie Johnson on Wednesday morning, a move he made after meeting last week with Kim Kardashian West. The 37-year-old reality show star made a personal plea on behalf of the 62-year-old grandmother who was given a life sentence in 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

“BEST NEWS EVER!!!” Kardashian West tweeted after the news broke, later revealing in another tweet that she was the one who called Johnson to inform her of the president’s decision, saying “the phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories.”

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

In 2016, Johnson wrote a guest column for CNN imploring then-President Barack Obama to grant her clemency. Johnson apologized for her involvement with drug dealers, but noted that she had only done it out of desperation, and that the law under which she had been sentenced had been changed since her sentencing.

“If I were convicted again today for the same crime, my life might look very different,” Johnson wrote. “It’s hard to imagine that I have now served 20 years of my life sentence for that one mistake.”

Obama did not honor her plea, but now Trump has.

It’s the latest in a line of recent pardons for President Trump. Last week, Trump also pardoned conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, and mused that he might do the same to Martha Stewart and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Trump even granted a posthumous pardon to heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson, who had been convicted under a Jim Crow-era law due to his relationship with a white woman. As with his latest pardon, Trump granted this one after advocacy from a celebrity (in this case, Sylvester Stallone).

This meeting also marks the latest convergence between the Trump and Kardashian clans. Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West has recently been declaring his admiration for the president, and back in 2016 Kardashian herself even mused about voting for Trump in the presidential election, though she ultimately pledged her support to his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.