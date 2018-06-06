Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan pays tribute to her aunt Kate Spade

Actress Rachel Brosnahan has paid tribute to her aunt, Kate Spade, after the fashion designer’s death at the age of 55.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star posted a video Wednesday on Instagram showing Spade dancing with her husband, Andy Spade.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” Brosnahan wrote. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday, of an apparent suicide. “We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” her family said in a previous statement obtained by the New York Daily News. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Many other celebrities and members of the fashion world have also shared tributes to Spade, including Mindy Kaling, Lena Dunham, and her brother-in-law, David Spade, who wrote on Instagram, “She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it.”