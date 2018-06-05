Lena Dunham, Mindy Kaling, more stars pay tribute to fashion designer Kate Spade

Legendary designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, of an apparent suicide. She was 55.

After a stint as an editor at Mademoiselle magazine, Spade founded her eponymous line of handbags with her soon-to-be-husband, Andy Spade (David Spade’s brother), in 1993. In the ensuing decades, her label and its signature brand of whimsical, feminine glamour expanded to include clothing, footwear, and other accessories — and became a major force in American fashion.

Spade stepped away from her namesake company in 2007 and launched Frances Valentine, a new collection of shoes and accessories, in 2016. She is survived by her husband and 13-year-old daughter.

Many stars and fashion insiders have remembered the late designer on social media, some of them sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline as well.

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

#KateSpade, whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Don’t give up. People love you. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 5, 2018

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

I loved @katespadeny’s beautiful and whimsical fashions. So sad. Prayers to her family. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 5, 2018

I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family. — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

Saddened by the news of the passing of Kate Spade. Such an iconic woman. — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade — king of the youth (@lilyachty) June 5, 2018

Depression hits anyone any time it doesn't care how successful U r, how rich U r, how outwardly happy U may seem to b. RIP Kate Spade. What sad shitty news. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) June 5, 2018

Extremely sad to head about the passing of Kate Spade. What an iconic talent. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 5, 2018

So very very sad — Lyn Paolo (@LynPaolo) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade. God damn. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 5, 2018

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).