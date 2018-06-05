Lena Dunham, Mindy Kaling, more stars pay tribute to fashion designer Kate Spade

Legendary designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, of an apparent suicide. She was 55.
After a stint as an editor at Mademoiselle magazine, Spade founded her eponymous line of handbags with her soon-to-be-husband, Andy Spade (David Spade’s brother), in 1993. In the ensuing decades, her label and its signature brand of whimsical, feminine glamour expanded to include clothing, footwear, and other accessories — and became a major force in American fashion.
Spade stepped away from her namesake company in 2007 and launched Frances Valentine, a new collection of shoes and accessories, in 2016. She is survived by her husband and 13-year-old daughter.
Many stars and fashion insiders have remembered the late designer on social media, some of them sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline as well.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
