Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite, coordinate looks for star-studded dinner

Fourteen years after Friends ended, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are still there for each other.

The good pals were all smiles as they arrived together in coordinating looks at Chanel and the Natural Resources Defense Council’s “Our Majestic Oceans” benefit dinner on Saturday in Malibu, California.

Aniston, 49, looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit consisting of a tuxedo jacket paired with high-waisted pants and a black shirt, which she accessorized with a pair of high heels and a beaded Chanel clutch. The actress was also seen wearing a tan wrist brace on her left arm, which appeared to be less bulky than the black brace she wore to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s engagement party and WE Day.

Adding a touch of color to an otherwise all-black outfit, Cox, 53, opted to pair her black high-waisted pants with a white blouse. Like Aniston, she also wore black heels and carried a tweed Chanel handbag.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The event was also attended by Cindy Crawford, Julia Roberts, Priyanka Chopra, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann, as well as Snoop Dogg.

Aniston and Cox were last spotted grabbing dinner together in May at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s with another member of their famous friend group, Ellen Degeneres.

The trio kept a low profile at the upscale restaurant and made a quick exit to largely avoid the public at the end of their meal.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the actress also vacationed on the French Polynesian island Tahiti in late March alongside Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney. While attending the couple’s first birthday party for their youngest son Billy, Aniston almost ran into ex Justin Theroux, who was seen leaving shortly before his Aniston arrived.

Since announcing her separation from Theroux after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple, Aniston has kept a low profile and mostly spent time with her closest friends.

A source told PEOPLE in March that since splitting from Theroux, Aniston is “doing fine” and her “life now is not very different” than it was before.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continued, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source shared. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”