Danny DeVito hilariously responds to girl who brought him to prom

Last month, 17-year-old Allison Closs went viral for bringing an unusual date to prom: a life-size cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito (wearing a tie and everything).

And now, Danny DeVito has repaid the favor.

“Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s…” wrote Rob McElhenney on Instagram about his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar.

And there are the pics to prove it. Wearing her blue prom dress, Allison appeared on the Always Sunny bar set. It’s a close second to actually being able to meet her prom date in person.