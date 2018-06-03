Pete Davidson gets two Ariana Grande-inspired tattoos

It seems Pete Davidson has a tattooed heart.

The Saturday Night Live star appears to have gotten two new tattoos that reference pop star Ariana Grande, only a few days after confirming their rumored relationship on Instagram.

Tattoo artist London Reese posted a photo of new ink behind Davidson’s ear Saturday — a black bunny-ear mask that strongly resembles the one worn by Grande on the cover of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman.

“We had a good night,” Reese captioned the photo. Buzzfeed reports that Reese’s original caption read, “We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana.”

Reese also reportedly shared an Instagram story that has since been deleted featuring the bunny tattoo, as well as a second tattoo on Davidson’s hand with the initials “AG.”

The pair only confirmed their relationship publicly on Wednesday, with Davidson sharing a photo of him and Grande wearing Hogwarts robes with the caption, “The chamber of secrets has been opened.”

Grande also was seen Friday night in the audience supporting Davidson’s stand-up set at the Borgota Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Comedian Wil Sylvince shared a photo of himself with Grande and Davidson backstage at the set.