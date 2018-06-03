Jimmy Fallon surprises students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduation

The graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School got a big surprise on Sunday — a surprise visit from Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show host delivered the commencement address at the school in Parkland, Fla., that was the site of the tragic shooting in February that took the lives of 17 people. His unscheduled visit brought a little levity to the otherwise somber occasion.

“You won’t be classmates anymore,” Fallon quipped during his speech. “You’ll be adults who Facebook search each other at two in the morning for the next 10 years.”

He also thanked the student for starting the movement for greater gun control. “The first thing is this: when something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward. Don’t let anything stop you.”

Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future – you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud. #MSDStrong #YouAreThePresent pic.twitter.com/czvZwezKSt — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 3, 2018

Jimmy Fallon at the Stoneman Douglas graduations ! He was so funny literally everyone went from crying to laughing. His speech was everything. #Classof2018 #MSDStrong congrats Little sister!!! pic.twitter.com/OAV64qtd0W — Sam (@samanta_yuen) June 3, 2018

JIMMY FALLON CAME TO OUR GRADUATION DAWG WTF pic.twitter.com/7Mys8t5l6H — sid 🕊💫 (@sidfischer00) June 3, 2018

The ceremony, held at the BB&T Center (home of the Florida Panthers hockey team) was attended by the families of the four seniors who were killed in the shooting — Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup, and Meadow Pollack. They accepted diplomas on their behalf and reportedly wore sashes that read “MSD Strong.”