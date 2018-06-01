Samantha Bee avoids press to accept a social change award

Samantha Bee managed to avoid the press Thursday night to accept an award at the TV Academy’s annual Honors event, which pays tribute to shows and individuals who use their platforms for social change.

The TV Academy reportedly barred members of the media from attending the event’s reception after Bee issued an apology for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” during Wednesday’s installment of Full Frontal. The ceremony was also closed to reporters, but that decision was apparently made before Bee and TBS issued those mea culpas for the offensive comment made during the pre-taped show.

Bee, who skipped the red carpet, was lauded alongside 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), One Day at a Time (Netflix), Andi Mack (Disney Channel), and LA 92 (National Geographic Channel).

Bee was addressing the latest immigration headlines on her late-night show when she made the derogatory comment about Trump’s daughter. Her words were immediately met with harsh criticism, prompting TBS to pull a video of the segment off YouTube and issue this statement: “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Bee posted her apology on Twitter: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

That apparently didn’t satisfy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who called Bee’s language “vile and vicious.” Autotrader and State Farm, meanwhile, suspended their ads from the show.

Here’s how Hollywood responded to Bee’s words, starting with a surprise missive from Morgan Freeman — who recently endured his own share of negative headlines.

Hey @realDonaldTrump — judge just said you can’t block haters, and I’m sure a judge will take issue with you abusing your power to remove a chief critic from air. Crude is not same as racist. https://t.co/jNiDq5xrqn — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 31, 2018

They certainly love their false equivalencies, don't they? https://t.co/VMzqwM6MBx — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2018

My favorite part of the sincere Samantha Bee apology was Ivanka Trump's gracious acceptance & @realDonaldTrump using it as a teaching moment to bring America together. Also he asked his #MAGA base to stop threatening Samantha & her pet's lives. So cool. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 31, 2018

How about this: we’re all cunts. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 31, 2018

White House Demands TBS Cancel Samantha Bee’s Show https://t.co/exL78jffk0 I look forward to the day we all stop calling each other awful names. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2018

Why the fuck say it in the first place if you're going to apologise when some people don't fucking like it? Fuck the whinging cunts. #cunts https://t.co/j5EoxdalFl — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 31, 2018

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt. Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

Not quite as offensive as making it policy to separate children from their parents. Which I interpreted as your entire point. This world has gone mad. Everyone. Every single one. https://t.co/vKZgJByPF8 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 31, 2018

Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night. Watch it here: https://t.co/Y6yZVG6AjF SAM BEE: TRUTH-TELLER! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 31, 2018