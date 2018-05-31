Happy Gemini season to all of you, and to all of your other sides! Memorial Day is behind us, summer lies ahead of us, and the zodiac’s twin time is upon us. June is the month to get in touch with every single one of your personalities, and what better way to engage them all than with a packed schedule of new releases? Read on for the pop culture you’ll spend the next 30 days obsessing over!

Miss last month? Check out your May horoscopes here.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Little, Brown and Company

Who said you can’t teach an old President new tricks? Bill Clinton, a Leo, is trying his hand at writing fiction (and putting his White House insider knowledge to exhilarating use) with The President Is Missing (June 4), a thriller he co-wrote with legendary Aries author James Patterson. A joint effort from two fire signs — the rights to which have already been snatched up by Showtime — ought to get the summer off to a scorching start and satisfy even your enthusiasm, dearest ram.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

You’re not one to ever feel guilty for your pleasures, and you won’t feel an ounce of shame for loving No Shame (June 8), Lily Allen’s upcoming fourth studio album. But why should you? The willful English songstress — a truly decadent bull like yourself who once sang, “I want loads of clothes and f—loads of diamonds” — is giving nothing but her true Taurean self on the new record, dropping accented profanities against catchy pop melodies and displaying no shame whatsoever.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

Happy birthday(s), infinite Gemini! As you look ahead to a new year of you, you’ll throw it back to a past era with Paramount Network’s American Woman (June 7), which follows a housewife (Alicia Silverstone) who leaves her philandering husband and is forced to adapt to a new existence, reinventing herself in lawless, vibrant L.A. in the ‘70s. “You feel like you just woke up in someone else’s life,” she says, describing her new reality. Spoken like a true Gemini.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

No one’s heart beats louder than yours, gentle Cancer, and this month, it will truly sing for Brett Haley’s Sundance dramedy Hearts Beat Loud (June 8), which stars Nick Offerman as a Brooklyn dad who’s having trouble letting go (yes, we know you know what it’s like to have trouble letting go). Luckily, he finds a way to cling to both his college-bound daughter (Kiersey Clemons) and his dashed musical dreams when the pair form a father-daughter band, the sweet melodies of which will carry you right into the summer.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Riverhead Books

Lauren Groff, bestselling author of the 2015 National Book Award finalist Fates and Furies, counts former President and noted Leo Barack Obama as a fan. All you lions (POTUS 44 included) had better clear some space on your bookshelves, because Groff (who also shares your sign) is following up that complex portrait of a marriage with a book of short stories, all revolving around Florida (June 5). Pack your beach bag, Leo! You were born under the sun-ruled sign; time to pay a visit to the Sunshine State.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

While you might never claim to be The Bold Type (June 12) yourself, you’ll happily tune in for the second season of Freeform’s hit this month to catch up with the ladies of Scarlet magazine — a publication that, in the grand tradition of both women’s magazines and Virgos, excels at telling people the very best way to be their very best selves, from their well-proportioned sunglasses to their seasonally correct nail polish color. And besides, what’s summer without a little sexy (but wholesomely, appropriately sexy) escapism?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Simon + Schuster

Samantha, clearly, was fire. Sweet Charlotte had to be water. Grounded Miranda was truly of the earth. But Carrie — stylish, romantic, couldn’t-help-but-wonder Carrie — her energy was so airy, and so very Libra, she easily might have floated right up into the clouds on that tutu to weigh rhetorical questions on a starry set of scales. Just in time for the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City’s series premiere, this month brings Jennifer Keishin Armstrong’s Sex and the City and Us (June 5), which examines the enduring influence of our nameplate-necklaced heroine and her trio of BFFs. Doesn’t that sound fabulous?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You were born, stunning scorpion, with the sun in the eighth house of the zodiac, which centers on rebirth and renewal, and is very concerned with money — specifically shared money, or other people’s money. And it makes sense, doesn’t it? What better way to make a brand new start than with other people’s money?! So this June, you’ll obsess (you do love to obsess) over a high-stakes heist, the spoils of which will be shared by one insanely badass crew of ladies. That’s right, Scorpio: For the water sign that rules the eighth house, nothing will do but Ocean’s 8 (June 8).

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You’re drawn to any Liberation (June 15) to begin with, wild archer, but when it’s the first studio album in six years from fellow Sagittarius Christina Aguilera, you’ll be especially inclined to spend this June setting yourself free. Cranking up the star power, the Voice coach enlisted Demi Lovato to contribute her ferocious Leo roar to “Fall in Line,” the second single off the album. “I got a fire in my veins,” the two fire-sign pop princesses belt on the track. “I wasn’t made to fall in line.” No Sagittarius ever was.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You’re the boss, Capricorn; nobody dares dispute that. And this June, two of your greatest loves — being with your family and being in charge of everyone — will combine in HBO’s King Lear-tinged new drama Succession (June 3), in which an aging media mogul tries to decide which of his three children will take over his corporate empire. One of them calls his father “Kim Jong Pop” in the trailer! Now tune in to find out how either of those other two sorry idiots can even begin to compete with that wry bastard, bless his heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Feeling rebellious, water bearer? Just kidding! When aren’t you? You’ll spend this June dropping bombs on the status quo (intellectually, that is!) with Dietland (June 4), AMC’s upcoming adaptation of Sarai Walker’s 2015 bestseller. The series follows a writer at a women’s magazine (no, not Scarlet, Virgos) who finds herself caught in the middle of two very different groups combating misogyny in its various, insidious forms. You’ve been spoiling for a fight like this for a while, maverick Aquarius. Buckle up.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

If ever our world was graced with a true and perfect Pisces, it was Fred Rogers. This month, the small-screen star gets the big-screen treatment he deserves in Morgan Neville’s loving documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (June 8), which debuted at Sundance to rave reviews (and tearful audiences). This chronicle of a life lived with great kindness and imagination will comfort you like a favorite sweater, sweet fishes, and warm your heart like a visit from a beloved neighbor.