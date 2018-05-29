Morgan Freeman hits back at CNN, demands retraction of harassment allegations

The CNN story originated with an incident involving author/TV entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, the only accuser who didn’t claim anonymity. She alleged that Freeman made inappropriate remarks during a press junket interview for Going In Style, saying he shook her hand while looking her up and down and saying “I wish I was there” and “You are ripe.” Mela was six months pregnant at the time.

Schwartz writes that Melas “had no reasonable basis to have interpreted what Mr. Freeman said or did … as having been directed at her or as any form of harassment.” He also said “an independent third party, the Warner Bros. Human Resources Department, investigated her claim and concluded that it was not supported by the facts.”

Freeman’s lawyer also challenges CNN for allowing Melas to co-author the story with An Phung. “If CNN were committed to impartial reporting about Mr. Freeman, on a topic of extreme sensitivity and with the potential to destroy him, CNN should not have allowed that breakdown to occur. But CNN did,” Schwartz writes.

The letter goes on to accuse Melas of finding “a few people who were willing to say bad things about Mr. Freeman” and mentions how one woman who was named in the story, Tyra Martin, has since participated in a televised interview saying, “That wasn’t my experience with Morgan Freeman. The interviews were always fun for me.” In all, the story chronicles the experiences of eight women, all of whom alleged they were victims of either harassment or inappropriate behavior from Freeman.

Schwartz also disputes allegations against Freeman’s producing partner Lori McCreary, saying, “CNN is flat out wrong in stating that Ms. McCreary ‘witnessed’ Mr. Freeman engage in harassment and, implicitly, did nothing about it.”

After the initial report, Morgan released a statement via his publicist that said “anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.” A day later, he issued a longer response that said, in part, that he “did not assault women” nor “create unsafe work environments.”