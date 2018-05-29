America Ferrera welcomes son Sebastian

America Ferrera is a mom!

The Superstore star, 34, and husband Ryan Piers Williams have welcomed their first child, a son, she announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“When 2 becomes 3 … Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” Ferrera captioned a sweet shot of her baby boy’s toes.

The couple, who wed in June 2011, had not revealed the sex of their baby before the newborn’s arrival.

In late April, Ferrera celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby at a female-powered party with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar and close friend Amber Tamblyn.

In March, the actress was joined by family and friends, including former Ugly Betty costars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, for another baby shower at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles.

“No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me 🤗), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet,” Ferrera captioned a series of photos from the bash on Instagram.

Ferrera previously told PEOPLE that her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast mates Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, who are all moms as well, had all given her a pearl of wisdom about childbirth.

“They all were like, ‘Get the drugs.’ So we’ll see if I do. But I think it’s a very sound piece of advice,” she joked.

The new mom announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve by posting a photo of a tiny onesie that read “Más besos (por favor).”