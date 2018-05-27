Ariana Grande jokes about Millie Bobby Brown's moonlit kiss photo

Ariana Grande, look away!

After Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo of herself sharing a kiss with boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on the beach, the 24-year-old pop star couldn’t resist cracking a joke about how things were different when she was the Stranger Things actress’ age.

Commenting on the sweet post — which Brown, 14, captioned “Moonlight with him” — Grande wrote, “I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til i was 20.”

Sartorius, 15, also shared the same photo on his Instagram feed, using the same caption — with just one minor tweak.

“Moonlight with her,” he wrote alongside the image.

While the actress has yet to respond to Grande’s joking comment, the pair have a history of giving each other some friendly feedback.

Ahead of the Golden Globes this year, Brown texted back and forth with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, as the pair discussed the dress the actress planned to wear that evening.

Sharing a photo of their conversation on social media, Brown wrote, “love her so much.”

Grande has also made headlines recently over her budding relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Grande and Davidson — who joined the singer backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 20 — recently began a romantic relationship but that it was still “very casual.”

The Stranger Things actress and Sartorius first sparked dating rumors in October, when she posted a photo of him to her Instagram Story. After months of flirting between the two on social media, Brown posted a picture of herself cuddling a giant teddy bear with the caption, “Thanks for the bear” in January. Sartorius commented on the picture, “Of course.”

On Valentine’s Day, the pair exchanged sweet messages, and a week later, Sartorius wished Brown a happy birthday with a post declaring his love for “this beautiful girl.”