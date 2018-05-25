Alicia Silverstone files for divorce from husband Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone has filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years Christopher Jarecki three months after announcing their split.

The actress filed the documents in court on Friday, according to The Blast.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE when they announced their split in February.

The Clueless actress, 41, and the musician have one child together, 6-year-old son, Bear Blu.

The pair had been married since June 2005, when they tied the knot in a private lakeside ceremony in Lake Tahoe.

During the couple’s intimate wedding, Silverstone and Jarecki exchanged vows while barefoot on the beach — and at midnight, the couple’s friends and family gathered around a campfire to celebrate the happy day by singing Beatles songs and eating vegan hamburgers.

Opening up to PEOPLE later that month, Silverstone explained that Jarecki had popped the question a year earlier and that it was the “most beautiful proposal” she could have asked for.

“He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever give,” she explained.

The actress also revealed that waiting to kiss him until the end of the ceremony had been a big struggle for her. “It was so hard not to kiss him during the ceremony! I was going out of my mind,” she said. “So the kiss at the end was amazing.”