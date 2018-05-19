Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

The beautiful ceremony was unlike any other in British royal history — and it was star-studded. George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and Elton John were just a few of the many celebs in attendance to witness the blessed event.

Prior to the nuptials, Markle’s friend Serena Williams tweeted out a few shots of her and hubby Alex Ohanian all decked out in their formal attire. “Ready for my friend’s wedding,” tweeted the tennis superstar.

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits costar (and onscreen love interest) Patrick J. Adams also made the guest list, but posted a special message to the bride the night before.

Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 18, 2018

Of course, many more celebs and other personalities who were either covering the festivities in England for various media outlets or watching the celebration from the comfort of their couches. It clearly was not as good as being there, but it was much easier for those who did not score invites to share their thoughts regarding the royal wedding on social media. See what they had to say below:

It’s a great day for gingers! #RoyalWedding — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 19, 2018

Who’s watching?? I’ve been parked on my couch since 3am. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/p8U2wMacp4 — Shiri Appleby (@ShiriAppleby) May 19, 2018

Awwwww Harry looks so nervous — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) May 19, 2018

Live on High St in Windsor awaiting the start of the #RoyalWedding w/my pal @KathieLGifford who appears to be in a “fowl” mood. pic.twitter.com/Cc9zwonx2w — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 19, 2018

I don’t think the Brits know what to make of this American preacher… they actually seem to be trying not to laugh! #royalwedding — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 19, 2018

The carriage right behind us. Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The future of the royal family. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/aXuKtbye7Q — David Muir (@DavidMuir) May 19, 2018

Well, that was beautiful, although it sucks that the season six opener of “The Crown” has been spoiled for all of us now. #RoyalWedding — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 19, 2018

When Love Is The Way! 🙏🏻 #RoyalWedding — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) May 19, 2018

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/dJR6YXEtNF — Suits (@Suits_USA) May 19, 2018