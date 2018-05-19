Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.
The beautiful ceremony was unlike any other in British royal history — and it was star-studded. George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and Elton John were just a few of the many celebs in attendance to witness the blessed event.
Prior to the nuptials, Markle’s friend Serena Williams tweeted out a few shots of her and hubby Alex Ohanian all decked out in their formal attire. “Ready for my friend’s wedding,” tweeted the tennis superstar.
The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits costar (and onscreen love interest) Patrick J. Adams also made the guest list, but posted a special message to the bride the night before.
Of course, many more celebs and other personalities who were either covering the festivities in England for various media outlets or watching the celebration from the comfort of their couches. It clearly was not as good as being there, but it was much easier for those who did not score invites to share their thoughts regarding the royal wedding on social media. See what they had to say below:
