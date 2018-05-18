Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

Put the kettle on and adjust your fascinators, Anglophiles, because the royal wedding is nearly upon us. The 24-hour countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day has begun, and it promises to be a nuptial of monarchic proportions. You’ve got your viewing itinerary — now read on for all the details on how to tune in and what to look for when you do!

So, um, who’s getting married?

Yikes, you really are behind. But no matter! The wedding we’re all talking about is that of Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, sixth in line for the British throne, a.k.a. Prince William’s formerly wild little brother Prince Harry. His bride-to-be is Rachel Meghan Markle, a.k.a. Meghan Markle, American activist and actress who previously starred on the USA Network legal drama Suits.

When is the wedding?

The blessed event will take place this Saturday, May 19, at noon local time — local being England, so that means 7:00 a.m. ET, and for you dedicated west coasters, 4:00 a.m. PT.

How can I watch the wedding?

You can catch it just about anywhere. Most major American networks and news channels will air the ceremony, and you can stream it online at major news outlets as well. For the most authentic British experience, catch it on BBC America, which will broadcast BBC One’s programming from the UK.

Where is the wedding being held?

The ceremony will go down at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire, west of London. This differs from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding seven years ago, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Who’s invited?

About 600 people received invitations (printed in American ink on English card stock, because truly, no detail was too small) to attend the wedding in the chapel, while a few thousand more were extended an invite to stand on the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch in person as the wedding party arrives and exits. After the ceremony, a private reception for about 200 guests, hosted by Prince Charles, will be held at Frogmore House, a royal residence located near Windsor Castle.

As the guest list has not been released publicly (and the queen would probably not approve of invited commoners blabbing about their attendance plans), we don’t know for sure who will be there. We can certainly expect the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and other members of Harry’s family — but not all of Meghan’s. While her father, Thomas Markle, was originally meant to walk her down the aisle, but over the course of the last week there have been some complications. First he was caught staging paparazzi photos and backed out, then she talked him back into it, then he had to have surgery, and is now missing the nuptials due to his health. Her mother, Doria Ragland, will be there.

But what celebrities will be there?!

Oh, you mean non-relatives? Don’t hold your breath for many political sightings: Kensington Palace announced that the couple was “not required” to extend invites to a full list of British and international political leaders, straying from tradition. But do keep an eye out for potential guests Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Elton John, the Spice Girls, some of the cast of Suits, and maybe even a handful of Harry’s ex-girlfriends. (See, this isn’t like a regular royal wedding, it’s a cool royal wedding.)

Who will be in the bridal party?

Meghan will have six bridesmaids and four pageboys, all under the age of eight. Princess Charlotte and Prince George will both be among the attendants, and William will serve as Harry’s best man. Meghan will not have a maid of honor.

What about Prince Louis?????

Can you chill please? That baby isn’t even a month old.

What will Meghan’s new title be?

We don’t know yet. However, the Queen will likely bestow a new one upon Harry, and Meghan’s will be a counterpart to his (e.g., William became the Duke of Cambridge upon his marriage to Kate Middleton, who became the Duchess of Cambridge). Odds are currently on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

What will Meghan wear?

How we wish we knew! Right now, rumor has it that London-based couture house Ralph & Russo snagged that coveted commission, after having already outfitted the HRH-to-be for her engagement photos. She’ll certainly sport the sparkler Harry gave her, which he designed himself and which incorporates two diamonds that belonged to his mother Diana, and it seems likely she will also wear a tiara from her fiancé’s grandmother’s extensive collection. Honestly, how could she possibly resist?

Will there be hats?

Oh, there will be hats. There. Will. Be. Hats.