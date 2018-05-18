Jack Osbourne's wife files for divorce

Jack and Lisa Osbourne’s marriage is coming to an end.

After nearly six years of marriage, Lisa filed for divorce from Jack, 32, on Friday citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Their date of separation is listed as May 4, 2018.

Lisa’s filing comes three months after she gave birth to their third child, daughter Minnie, on Feb. 5. They are also parents to daughters Andy Rose, 3, and Pearl Clementine, 6.

She filed for joint legal and physical custody of the children, and has asked for child visitation for both parties.

The mother of three is asking for spousal support and filed to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Jack. Additionally, she requested that Jack pay for her attorney’s fees.

Lisa seemingly alluded to news of her split on her Instagram Story Friday, posting an image of an eye captioned with the expression, “The cream always rises to the top.”

The pair exchanged vows on Oct. 7, 2012, in front of 48 close friends and family members, including Osbourne’s parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, on the Big Island of Hawaii, according to Hello! magazine. His sister Kelly Osbourne was a bridesmaid in the ceremony.

Their wedding came the same year Jack announced his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis.

For the father of three, parenthood has marked a huge shift in his life — not only in having children, but also in his diagnosis.

“My daughter was born three weeks after I got diagnosed with MS. There’s this weird association with my life before being a parent and my life before MS. It basically happened at the same time,” he told PEOPLE in October 2016.

“My biggest lifestyle change has probably just been perspective,” added Jack — who partnered with Teva Neuroscience to launch the campaign You Don’t Know Jack about MS. “I do as many things as I can as far as being physically active and doing stuff with the kids. I almost feel like I can’t waste time.”