Is your favorite celeb a Yanny or a Laurel?

In what’s proving to be this year’s ‘The Dress’ circa 2016, social media is in a frenzy over two seemingly unrelated words, Yanny and Laurel.

Social media star Cloe Feldman originally posted the now infamous video on her Instagram story, asking one simple question, “What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel.” The audio is indeed saying Laurel; however, listeners have not been able to come to that consensus.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres, have chimed in and shared whether they hear Yanny or Laurel. See their tweets below.

Ellen DeGeneres is a Laurel

Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018

Emmy Rossum is…both?

I hear #yanny so clearly… but if I listen closely I can hear a deep quiet ghost saying #laurel…. so there… anyone else hear both? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) May 16, 2018

Ike Barinholtz is a confused Yanny

I truly do not understand where Laurel comes from. I only hear Yanny. This is not a bit, I am so confused https://t.co/1rdGD3r5cZ — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 15, 2018

Chrissy Teigen is so clearly a Laurel

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018

JJ Watt had a change of pitch

I could only hear Yanny at first.

Then @DerekWatt34 told me about the high/low pitch and now I can only hear Laurel haha https://t.co/dv58tIt6YV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2018

Jim O’Heir is a Yanny

It’s causing a rift between Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett

.@jonlovett has been talking about the Laurel/Yanni thing for the last two hours please send help. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 16, 2018

How to Get Away with Murder is Team Laurel forever

We’re team Laurel all the way. https://t.co/uTPBwB3X9C — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) May 15, 2018

Kings of Leon’s Jared Followill isn’t so loyal

Started off as a Yan-man. Now I'm a Laurel-lord and I can't go back. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 15, 2018

Thanos has even chosen a side

Down with Laurel, Thanos is Team Yanny pic.twitter.com/Zx9y4ztr8B — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 15, 2018

Andy Mientus (a Laurel) took the opportunity to pitch a new show

Can’t wait to see Laurel Yanny on Drag Race season 11. — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) May 15, 2018

The Late Show is rocking out to their official summer jam

"Laurel? Yanny? All I hear is the SONG OF THE SUMMER." pic.twitter.com/cxRvOB7doL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 15, 2018

Jumanji is Jumanji