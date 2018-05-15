Is your favorite celeb a Yanny or a Laurel?

In what’s proving to be this year’s ‘The Dress’ circa 2016, social media is in a frenzy over two seemingly unrelated words, Yanny and Laurel.
Social media star Cloe Feldman originally posted the now infamous video on her Instagram story, asking one simple question, “What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel.” The audio is indeed saying Laurel; however, listeners have not been able to come to that consensus.
Many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres, have chimed in and shared whether they hear Yanny or Laurel. See their tweets below.
