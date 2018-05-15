Is your favorite celeb a Yanny or a Laurel?

Aja Hoggatt
May 15, 2018 at 08:52 PM EDT

In what’s proving to be this year’s ‘The Dress’ circa 2016, social media is in a frenzy over two seemingly unrelated words, Yanny and Laurel.

Social media star Cloe Feldman originally posted the now infamous video on her Instagram story, asking one simple question, “What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel.” The audio is indeed saying Laurel; however, listeners have not been able to come to that consensus.

Many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres, have chimed in and shared whether they hear Yanny or Laurel.  See their tweets below.

Ellen DeGeneres is a Laurel

Emmy Rossum is…both?

Ike Barinholtz is a confused Yanny

Chrissy Teigen is so clearly a Laurel

JJ Watt had a change of pitch

Jim O’Heir is a Yanny

It’s causing a rift between Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett

How to Get Away with Murder is Team Laurel forever

Kings of Leon’s Jared Followill isn’t so loyal

Thanos has even chosen a side

Andy Mientus (a Laurel) took the opportunity to pitch a new show

The Late Show is rocking out to their official summer jam

Jumanji is Jumanji

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now